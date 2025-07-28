FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Yesterday was the hottest day of the year, so far, at 100 degrees in JAX. It also tied the daily high temperature record for July 27 first set in 1872.

Feels like temps hit 115° on Sunday.

We will do it again today with highs near or just above 100-102 degrees inland.

Dangerous heat: Feels like temperatures will be 113-115 this afternoon.

An EXTREME HEAT WARNING will take effect for most of NE Florida and all of SE Georgia at noon today - 7 pm.

will take effect for most of NE Florida and all of SE Georgia at noon today - 7 pm. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect 12-7 PM for Union, Bradford, Southern Columbia and Coastal St. Johns counties.

is in effect 12-7 PM for Union, Bradford, Southern Columbia and Coastal St. Johns counties. Tuesday stays very hot, but we’ll also see the best chance for rain in almost a week Tuesday afternoon, which will cool some spots off.

An EXTREME HEAT WATCH will go into effect for Tuesday afternoon and early evening for our entire viewing area.

will go into effect for Tuesday afternoon and early evening for our entire viewing area. Rain coverage does not look impressive mid-week, and it stays uncomfortably hot.

Next weekend presents a decent shot at more widespread rain and storms.

Highs stay in the mid to upper 90s through the first half of the weekend.

TROPICS:

No active storms and no areas of concern for now.

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day. Very hot and mostly sunny. HIGH: 100. Feels like 110-115 (Record: 104 - 1872)

TONIGHT: Warm. LOW: 79

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very hot with a few afternoon storms. 79/99. Feels like 110-115 except where it rains. (Record: 100 - 1875)

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. 75/98 (Record: 102 - 2010)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms. 76/98 (Record: 102 - 1999)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms. 76/97

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers and storms. 76/95

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. 75/93

