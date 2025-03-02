First Alert Weather: Fluctuating temperatures and pollen problems

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking a cool finish to the weekend before more up-and-down temperature patterns.

The area was much cooler Sunday afternoon compared to Saturday, with temperatures in the 50s & 60s.

Sunday night will be chilly too, down in the 30s inland but closer to 50 at the beaches.

Monday will have more clouds filter overhead with temperatures still a touch below average.

We warm back up near 80 on Tuesday & Wednesday before some rain on Wednesday. It looks like everyone will see rain on Wednesday, but amounts don’t look impressive.

We cool down on Thursday just to rebound back near 80 degrees by Saturday.

Saturday brings the next storm system & a chance for rain.

In between rain chances, pollen counts will be high to very high.

Wildfire danger also needs to be top of mind during dry stretches.

Next weekend, we Spring Forward into Daylight Saving Time.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, A Touch Cool. High: 65

TUE: Partly Sunny & Mild. 50/76

WED: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 60/80

THU: Mostly Sunny & Cooler. 47/64

FRI: Sunny & Pleasant. 40/72

SAT: Partly Cloudy & Mild, Showers Late. 49/79

SUN: Showers Early, Some Clearing. 54/72

