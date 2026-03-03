First Alert Weather: Foggy morning for some with warming temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are near 60 degrees with some areas seeing low clouds/fog and other areas clear skies.
- A partial lunar eclipse will begin at 4:50 a.m., becoming a total lunar eclipse at 6:04 a.m., then peaking at 6:33 a.m. The moon will be setting below the horizon in the western sky at 6:52 AM. Clouds/fog and the low position of the moon will make it difficult to see for many across our area.
- A mix of sun and clouds today will warm temperatures to the middle and upper 70s inland and 60s along the coast.
- Another round of low clouds/fog is likely tonight, with warming afternoons the rest of this week.
- Highs will return to the 80s by Thursday, nearing records in some places.
- The Gate River Run Saturday looks dry, mild, and somewhat humid with warming temperatures into the 70s by mid-morning.
- The next week is mostly if not totally dry.
TODAY: Morning fog, afternoon sun. HIGH: 78 (60s at the beaches)
TONIGHT: Fog developing late. LOW: 57
WEDNESDAY: Patchy AM Fog. Partly cloudy and mild, isolated shower. 57/79
THURSDAY: Patchy AM Fog. Partly cloudy and warmer. 59/83 (Record: 87 - 2020)
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 61/83
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/83
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 64/83
