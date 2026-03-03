First Alert Weather: Foggy morning for some with warming temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are near 60 degrees with some areas seeing low clouds/fog and other areas clear skies.

A partial lunar eclipse will begin at 4:50 a.m., becoming a total lunar eclipse at 6:04 a.m., then peaking at 6:33 a.m. The moon will be setting below the horizon in the western sky at 6:52 AM. Clouds/fog and the low position of the moon will make it difficult to see for many across our area.

A mix of sun and clouds today will warm temperatures to the middle and upper 70s inland and 60s along the coast.

Another round of low clouds/fog is likely tonight, with warming afternoons the rest of this week.

Highs will return to the 80s by Thursday, nearing records in some places.

The Gate River Run Saturday looks dry, mild, and somewhat humid with warming temperatures into the 70s by mid-morning.

The next week is mostly if not totally dry.

TODAY: Morning fog, afternoon sun. HIGH: 78 (60s at the beaches)

TONIGHT: Fog developing late. LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Patchy AM Fog. Partly cloudy and mild, isolated shower. 57/79

THURSDAY: Patchy AM Fog. Partly cloudy and warmer. 59/83 (Record: 87 - 2020)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 61/83

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/83

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 64/83

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️