First Alert Weather: Foggy start to another spring-like day

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dense fog is impacting northeast Florida this morning with widespread low visibilities less than 0.25 miles. A Dense Fog Advisory runs through 9 a.m.

  • Visibilities are much better along the I-75 corridor and in inland southeast Georgia.
  • Some sea fog may linger along the immediate oceanfront through much of today.
  • Temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 70s inland this afternoon, with gusty onshore winds keeping beaches in the 60s. It will be a dry day.
  • Another round of fog is possible tonight/early Tuesday morning, which would limit visibility of Tuesday morning’s total lunar eclipse.
  • An isolated shower or two is possible Tuesday and Wednesday with the onshore wind continuing, otherwise temperatures will be similar in the 70s inland/60s along the coast.
  • Most communities will stay completely dry this week.
  • A warming trend continues into the weekend with highs rising into the lower and middle 80s.
  • The Gate River Run Saturday looks dry, mild, and somewhat humid with warming temperatures into the 70s by mid-morning.

TODAY: Morning fog, afternoon sun. HIGH: 72 (60s at the beaches)

TONIGHT: Fog developing late. LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Morning fog, afternoon sun, isolated shower. 54/78 (60s at the beaches)

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild, isolated shower. 57/79

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 59/83 (Record: 87 - 2020)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 61/86 (Record: 88 - 1961)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/83

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)

