First Alert Weather: Foggy start to another spring-like day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dense fog is impacting northeast Florida this morning with widespread low visibilities less than 0.25 miles. A Dense Fog Advisory runs through 9 a.m.
- Visibilities are much better along the I-75 corridor and in inland southeast Georgia.
- Some sea fog may linger along the immediate oceanfront through much of today.
- Temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 70s inland this afternoon, with gusty onshore winds keeping beaches in the 60s. It will be a dry day.
- Another round of fog is possible tonight/early Tuesday morning, which would limit visibility of Tuesday morning’s total lunar eclipse.
- An isolated shower or two is possible Tuesday and Wednesday with the onshore wind continuing, otherwise temperatures will be similar in the 70s inland/60s along the coast.
- Most communities will stay completely dry this week.
- A warming trend continues into the weekend with highs rising into the lower and middle 80s.
- The Gate River Run Saturday looks dry, mild, and somewhat humid with warming temperatures into the 70s by mid-morning.
TODAY: Morning fog, afternoon sun. HIGH: 72 (60s at the beaches)
TONIGHT: Fog developing late. LOW: 54
TUESDAY: Morning fog, afternoon sun, isolated shower. 54/78 (60s at the beaches)
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild, isolated shower. 57/79
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 59/83 (Record: 87 - 2020)
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 61/86 (Record: 88 - 1961)
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/83
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️