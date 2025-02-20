First Alert Weather: Freeze warning inland tonight

JACKSONVILLEE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says the coldest night and first freeze since mid-January is happening tonight.

Lows will range from the mid to upper 20s well inland, near and west of Highway 301 and across southeast Georgia. They’ll also be in the lower 30s near the I-95 corridor to the mid to upper 30s at the beaches.

Friday will be unseasonably cold – 20 degrees below average – with highs only near 50 degrees despite plenty of sun.

Cold again Friday night with some frost west of I-95 by early Saturday.

The weekend will be nice with some warming under partly cloudy skies. The highs on Saturday are 60-65 and 65-70 on Sunday.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly to mostly sunny with temps. in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear & cold. Low: 30… 27 west of Highway 301… 34-38 at the beaches.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & cold. High: 51

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear & cold. Low: 38

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, milder. High: 63

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy & nice. 46/67

MONDAY: Morning clouds & a brief shower… afternoon sun. 49/68

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. 45/75

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & mild. 48/76

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a shower late. 49/75

