First Alert Weather: A front brings a brief respite from the high humidity

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms into Monday evening will bring brief heavy rain ahead of an unseasonable cool front.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Skies will clear after midnight with temperatures by morning in the 60s across Southeast Georgia to the low 70s over Northeast Florida with lower humidity.
  • Tuesday will be dry with lower humidity. Highs will be near 90 with plenty of sun.
  • The lower humidity continues through Wednesday before we turn muggy again Thursday and Friday into the weekend, allowing for a return of scattered showers & a few thunderstorms.

TROPICS: “Fernand” is over the North Atlantic and is no threat to any land areas. A tropical wave over the Caribbean has entered a high shear area and is unlikely to develop. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this evening, then clearing later, and more comfortable by morning. Low: 70

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny & less humid. High: 91

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear & nice. Low: 69 … low to mid 60s inland SE Ga.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 90

THURSDAY: Partly sunny … high humidity returns along with a few afternoon thunderstorms. 70/87

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon thunderstorms. 72/87

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/thunderstorms. 72/86

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms. 73/86

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. 72/87

