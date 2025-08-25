First Alert Weather: A front brings a brief respite from the high humidity

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms into Monday evening will bring brief heavy rain ahead of an unseasonable cool front.
- Skies will clear after midnight with temperatures by morning in the 60s across Southeast Georgia to the low 70s over Northeast Florida with lower humidity.
- Tuesday will be dry with lower humidity. Highs will be near 90 with plenty of sun.
- The lower humidity continues through Wednesday before we turn muggy again Thursday and Friday into the weekend, allowing for a return of scattered showers & a few thunderstorms.
TROPICS: “Fernand” is over the North Atlantic and is no threat to any land areas. A tropical wave over the Caribbean has entered a high shear area and is unlikely to develop. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this evening, then clearing later, and more comfortable by morning. Low: 70
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny & less humid. High: 91
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear & nice. Low: 69 … low to mid 60s inland SE Ga.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 90
THURSDAY: Partly sunny … high humidity returns along with a few afternoon thunderstorms. 70/87
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon thunderstorms. 72/87
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/thunderstorms. 72/86
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms. 73/86
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. 72/87
