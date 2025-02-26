First Alert Weather: Generally above-average temperatures through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says temperatures are going to be above average through the weekend, but there will be cool periods because of wind off the ocean.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Here’s what you can expect:

A cool but nice night with lows in the 40s and 50s and some areas of fog

A warm Thursday with highs of 80+

A weak cool front Thursday night will drop temperatures some for Friday but still 70-75 in the afternoon

The weekend will begin cool early Saturday but end on a warm note with afternoon highs near 80 degrees

A cold front Saturday night will move through the area dry but will drop temperatures Sunday by at least 10 degrees with highs only in the 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Sunny with temps. in the 70s to near 80 inland… to the upper 60s at the beaches.

TONIGHT: Clear & cool with some fog developing. Low: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny & warm. High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few evening clouds then mostly clear. Low: 47

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 72

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & warm. 44/78

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 46/70… 60s at the beaches.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 44/71

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 50/76

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & warm. 56/80

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.