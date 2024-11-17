First Alert Weather: Gradual warming before another strong cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says it’s another beautiful day with a chilly start in the 40s and 50s turning comfortably warm in the middle 70s.

Still tracking higher than normal high tides with minor coastal flooding in the usual spots.

We are near 80 by Tuesday as clouds increase ahead of a cold front that brings some rain Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

The coldest air so far this fall arrives late-week into next weekend.

In the tropics, Sara is making landfall in Belize and will dissipate.

There are no concerns in the tropics.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. LOW: 51

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. 51/77

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, showers late. 56/79

WEDNESDAY: Showers early, afternoon clearing. 65/76

THURSDAY: Becoming sunny, much colder. 49/66

FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. 42/64

SATURDAY: Sunny and cool. 42/67

