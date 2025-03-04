First Alert Weather: Have an umbrella nearby for Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said Tuesday will be a mild, breezy night.

Here’s what you can expect for Wednesday:

A fast-moving cold front will bring a quick band of heavy showers along with a few thunderstorms Wednesday morning spreading west to east from 8 a.m. to noon.

Rain will fall everywhere with amounts averaging a quarter to a half inch. Clearing in the afternoon will boost temperatures to near 80 degrees with gusty winds continuing.

Back to dry with below-average temperatures but nice weather Thursday-Friday.

The next storm system impacts the area over the weekend with the best chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy/breezy/mild. Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Windy with a quick band of heavy showers, a rumble of thunder spreading west to east 8 a.m. to noon … afternoon sun, continued gusty winds. High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, cooler. Low: 47

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy, cooler but nice. High: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/72

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, shower late … showers increase overnight. 49/79

SUNDAY: Clouds & showers. 60/72

MONDAY: A few showers early then becoming partly cloudy, cool. 45/68

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/73

