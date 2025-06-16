First Alert Weather: Heat builds as storms become more isolated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said there will be fewer storms and more heat this week.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what you can expect in the Jacksonville area:

Scattered storms into Monday evening will be heavy in spots as individual storms move E/NE.

The storms will diminish by or shortly after sunset.

The general trend this week will be fewer storms and hot/humid temperatures.

Afternoon highs will be in the 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

TROPICS: No areas of concern. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening storms then partly cloudy. Low: 74

TUESAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon thunderstorms. High: 93

TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. High: 94

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorm. 75/95

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon thunderstorms. 75/95

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. 74/93

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers/thunderstorms. 74/93

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers/storms. 73/94

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️