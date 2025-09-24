Local

First Alert Weather: Heat continues along with some chance for rain

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast for Wednesday evening and beyond:

  • Isolated mainly inland showers and storms into early this evening, but most areas stay dry with clearing skies overnight.
  • Thursday through Friday into the weekend will be hot & humid with better chances for a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will top out near or a little above 90.
  • Winds will become more onshore – off the Atlantic – for early next week, dropping temperatures a bit along with a few showers streaming inland off the ocean. Highs will be in the 80s.

Tropics

  • Wave ’93-L’ has just been upgraded to Tropical Storm Humberto over the Central Atlantic. It looks like this one stays out to sea but may impact Bermuda next week.
  • Gabrielle is still a hurricane and will cross the islands of the Azores Thursday before becoming post-tropical.
  • Wave ’94-L’ is near Puerto Rico and currently disorganized. Slow development is possible and a tropical storm may eventually develop over the weekend or early next week over or near the Bahamas. Local impacts *appear* to be minor if at all, though certainly subject to change
  • “Imelda” and “Jerry” are the next 2 names on the Atlantic list.
  • Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

  • TONIGHT: Isolated inland showers & storms early… clearing later. Low: 71
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny & hot with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 93
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: A shower or storm early. Low: 72
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon/evening showers & storms. High: 90
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/89
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower/storm. 71/87
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. 69/86
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 69/87
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. 68/86

