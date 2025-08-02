FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat relief as a stormy weather pattern begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a dry and hot Saturday, but expect scattered afternoon storms to bring heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Saturday morning is dry and warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
- Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s one more time Saturday, especially in Florida.
- Heating will quickly end with the development of scattered to numerous thunderstorms by the afternoon.
- Storms will be capable of very heavy rain, causing some flooding, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts.
- A few storms could linger well past sunset Saturday night.
- Showers and storms will continue at times Sunday with a stalled front nearby. This will keep abundant cloud cover and rain around, which will give “cooler” than average temperatures.
- An overall wet pattern continues into next week with daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
- This weekend, 1-3″ of rain is likely in many neighborhoods, especially across SE GA. Locally higher amounts of 3-4″ are possible.
TROPICS:
- No active storms and no areas of concern for now.
- Long-term signals beyond 7 days indicate the potential for some tropical activity over the Caribbean/Gulf/SW Atlantic.
- The next name is Dexter.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SATURDAY: Hot and humid with scattered mid-day and afternoon thunderstorms, some heavy. HIGH: 95
SATURDAY NIGHT: A few storms through the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. LOW: 75
SUNDAY: Warm and humid with scattered mid-day and afternoon thunderstorms, some heavy. 75/87
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with mid-day and afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 74/89
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 73/92
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 74/91
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 75/92
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 74/91
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️