First Alert Weather: Heat takes over before a slight cool-down

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking more hot days ahead and a mostly dry night.

Notes from the meteorologist:

It’s just the latest sunny & hot day, JIA topped out at 95 degrees

A small band of storms pushed through SE GA earlier this afternoon

The Golden Isles Air Show was cancelled due to the strong storms

Some spots got just under a half-inch of rain

There may be an isolated shower near & north of I-10 tonight, but most spots stay dry

The weather stays quiet & hot Monday & Tuesday with near record highs

A weak cold front moves in Wednesday, bringing a low chance for rain & storms

Temps slightly cool down into the 80s late week & next weekend

Long-range forecast scenarios hint at some rain next weekend, but that’s still TBD

Morning temps look comfortable late week, potentially the coolest mornings we’ll have until the Fall

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Iso. Inland Shower. Low: 69

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Hot. High: 97 (Record: 97 - 1960)

TUE: Partly Sunny. 70/97 (Record: 99 - 1962)

WED: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. 70/96 (Record: 99 - 1938)

THU: Mostly Sunny. 68/90

FRI: Mostly Sunny. 63/89

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 62/87

SUN: Mostly Sunny, Isolated Showers. 68/91

