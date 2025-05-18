Local

First Alert Weather: Heat takes over before a slight cool-down

First Alert Forecast: Sunday, May 18 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking more hot days ahead and a mostly dry night.

Notes from the meteorologist:

  • It’s just the latest sunny & hot day, JIA topped out at 95 degrees
  • A small band of storms pushed through SE GA earlier this afternoon
  • The Golden Isles Air Show was cancelled due to the strong storms
  • Some spots got just under a half-inch of rain
  • There may be an isolated shower near & north of I-10 tonight, but most spots stay dry
  • The weather stays quiet & hot Monday & Tuesday with near record highs
  • A weak cold front moves in Wednesday, bringing a low chance for rain & storms
  • Temps slightly cool down into the 80s late week & next weekend
  • Long-range forecast scenarios hint at some rain next weekend, but that’s still TBD
  • Morning temps look comfortable late week, potentially the coolest mornings we’ll have until the Fall

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Iso. Inland Shower. Low: 69
  • TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Hot. High: 97 (Record: 97 - 1960)
  • TUE: Partly Sunny. 70/97 (Record: 99 - 1962)
  • WED: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. 70/96 (Record: 99 - 1938)
  • THU: Mostly Sunny. 68/90
  • FRI: Mostly Sunny. 63/89
  • SAT: Mostly Sunny. 62/87
  • SUN: Mostly Sunny, Isolated Showers. 68/91

