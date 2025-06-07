First Alert Weather: Hello, Summer! Heat & humidity with daily storms

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Spotty showers & storms are tracking toward the coast this evening

Rain has been very hit-or-miss, and lots of spots haven’t seen anything

Tonight looks quiet and humid with partly cloudy skies

There may be an isolated shower/storm tonight in SE GA, thanks to a disturbance tracking north of our area

This disturbance will enhance the threat for rain & storms in SE GA Sunday/Monday

We still have to watch the sea breeze in NE FL for storms in the afternoon

Rain/storms approaching NE FL from SE GA should weaken and struggle to make it

Less than half of the area gets rain Sun/Mon

The days look wetter mid-week next week with sea breeze-driven storms each afternoon

TROPICS

No active storms and no development is expected the next 5-7 days

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Humid. Low: 75

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. High: 94

MON: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/94

TUE: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 73/91

WED: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 72/92

THU: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 73/91

FRI: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 72/91

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/92

