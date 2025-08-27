First Alert Weather: High humidity returns along with increasing rain chances

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking isolated brief but locally heavy showers Wednesday evening, though most areas stay dry.

Notes from the meteorologist:

Lows will be warmer as higher humidity returns — mostly in the 70s except for some 60s over inland SE Ga.

Thursday will be very warm and humid with a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Rainfall coverage will still be less than half the area.

Friday into the weekend will be wet *at times* with on-and-off scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be some dry hours with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

Tropics

“Fernand” is over the N. Atlantic and is no threat to any land areas and will soon be post-tropical. Otherwise, no areas of concern across the Atlantic.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated brief shower. Low: 73

Partly cloudy with an isolated brief shower. Low: 73 THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers, an isolated t’storm… humid. High: 90

Partly sunny with a few showers, an isolated t’storm… humid. High: 90 THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. Low: 72

Partly cloudy with a brief shower. Low: 72 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & t’storms. High: 87

Partly cloudy with scattered showers & t’storms. High: 87 SATURDAY: Partly cloudy… scattered showers & t’storms. 72/86

Partly cloudy… scattered showers & t’storms. 72/86 SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t’storms. 73/86

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t’storms. 73/86 LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/thunderstorms. 72/87

Partly cloudy with a few showers/thunderstorms. 72/87 TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. 71/86

Partly sunny with isolated showers. 71/86 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. 70/87

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️