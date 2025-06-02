First Alert Weather: Higher humidity returning along with rain eventually increasing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Higher humidity has moved back in, along with hazy skies, thanks to the jet stream drawing smoke from Canadian wildfires south all the way to the Southeast U.S.

The smoke will gradually thin and dissipate over the next day or two.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what you can expect for the rest of the week:

Tuesday will be very warm and humid with isolated afternoon showers.

Rainfall coverage will begin to increase Tuesday night and even more so for Wednesday and Thursday, when everyone will get at least some rain. The heaviest amounts will be roughly from Interstate 95 to the beaches.

Highs will be near 90 on Tuesday, then the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll go back to a more “normal” early summer weather pattern Friday into the weekend – hot & humid with a few afternoon storms.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

TROPICS: (1) An area of weak low pressure will develop by midweek northeast of Jacksonville & near the coast of the Carolinas. While this area has been highlighted in yellow by the NHC for a low risk of development, there will be few, if any, direct impacts to Jacksonville/Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia. Tropical moisture will bring showers and storms to the local area with or without any low pressure actually developing.

(2) Keeping an eye on the Western Caribbean and Southern Gulf for possible longer-range tropical development – not likely til at least sometime next week, if at all. Always more at “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warmer & more humid. Low: 68

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower. High: 89

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy & muggy with a few showers. Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers at times, a t’storm. High: 83

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with on-&-off showers & a few t’storms. 72/87

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a scattered shower or t’storm. 72/91

SATURDAY: Partly clody with an isolated t’storm. 71/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated shower/t’storm. 72/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a scattered shower/storm. 73/91

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️