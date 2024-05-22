First Alert Weather: Highs to reach low to mid-90s at the end of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather team said the respite from the heat is coming to an end.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will reach into the low to mid-90s then in the mid-90s for Memorial Day weekend. The feel-like temperatures will be near 100 degrees.

Wednesday will see lows in the 60s which will warm to near and a little above 70 through the weekend as humidity increases.

While a very isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm will be possible, coverage will be less than 10 percent on any given day with most areas entering an extended dry period.

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with temps. in the 80s

TONIGHT: Becoming clear. Low: 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 91

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 70

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 91

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 93

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot. High: 95

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny/hot. High: 95

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 94

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 91

