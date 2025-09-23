First Alert Weather: Hot afternoon and mainly dry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mild morning in the lower 70s.

Dry morning commute.

Highs today in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Isolated shower possible this afternoon.

Most neighborhoods stay dry today.

High rip current risk at local beaches.

Increasing heat today-Friday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, several degrees warmer than average.

A cold front will approach the region late in the week/early weekend with a chance of showers and storms.

TROPICS:

Gabrielle is still a major category 4 hurricane this morning moving away from Bermuda.

Behind Gabrielle are two tropical waves, each with a chance of development.

The wave with a higher risk of developing will follow a similar path as Gabrielle and stay well away from the US.

Another wave could approach the Bahamas this weekend before turning more north than west. Plenty of time to watch but early indications favor a track east/offshore Florida and Georgia.

The next two names are Humberto (pronounced oom-BAIR-toh) and Imelda (pronounced ee-MEHL-dah).

We remain well within the peak of the hurricane season.

TODAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated shower possible. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 71

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated shower possible. 71/91

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated shower possible. 71/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/90

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/89

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 68/87

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower. 69/86

