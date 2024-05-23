First Alert Weather: Hot days ahead and low rip current risk at the beaches this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said there will be hot days ahead.

The holiday weekend will be turning hot and dry.

Buresh said highs will be in the 90s with lows in the low 70s. The heat will make it all the way to the beaches each day.

There will be a low rip current risk at the beaches but Buresh said swimmers need to realize there can be rip currents at anytime. Sime and surf with a buddy and as close to lifeguards as possible.

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with temps. near 90.

TONIGHT: Becoming clear. Low: 70

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 91

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 71

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 93

SUNDAY: Partly sunny/hot. High: 95

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny & hot. High: 95

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 94

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. High: 91

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88

