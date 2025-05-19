Local

First Alert Weather: Hot days ahead of the next cool front

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a hot beginning to the week before things cool off slightly on Wednesday.

Notes from the meteorologist:

  • Partly sunny & hot through Wednesday with afternoon highs in the 90s.
  • A weakening cool front will trigger a few showers & storms late Wed. into Wed. evening, but coverage will be less than half the area.
  • Somewhat cooler & drier air will follow Thursday & Friday, but high temps. will still reach the upper 80s.
  • The Memorial Day weekend looks pretty hot with increasing humidity. An isolated afternoon storm is possible Sunday with a better chance for scattered storms Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s Sat./Sun./Mon.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Some high clouds otherwise mostly clear. Low: 70
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny & hot. High: 97
  • TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a late day/early evening widely scattered shower/t’storm. High: 96
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 65/90
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 63/89
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 65/87
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. 68/91
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & t’storms. 69/89

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!