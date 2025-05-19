First Alert Weather: Hot days ahead of the next cool front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a hot beginning to the week before things cool off slightly on Wednesday.

Notes from the meteorologist:

Partly sunny & hot through Wednesday with afternoon highs in the 90s.

A weakening cool front will trigger a few showers & storms late Wed. into Wed. evening, but coverage will be less than half the area.

Somewhat cooler & drier air will follow Thursday & Friday, but high temps. will still reach the upper 80s.

The Memorial Day weekend looks pretty hot with increasing humidity. An isolated afternoon storm is possible Sunday with a better chance for scattered storms Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s Sat./Sun./Mon.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Some high clouds otherwise mostly clear. Low: 70

Some high clouds otherwise mostly clear. Low: 70 TUESDAY: Partly sunny & hot. High: 97

Partly sunny & hot. High: 97 TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70

Partly cloudy. Low: 70 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a late day/early evening widely scattered shower/t’storm. High: 96

Partly sunny with a late day/early evening widely scattered shower/t’storm. High: 96 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 65/90

Partly sunny. 65/90 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 63/89

Partly sunny. 63/89 SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 65/87

Partly sunny. 65/87 SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. 68/91

Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. 68/91 MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & t’storms. 69/89

