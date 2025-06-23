FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and dry weather to start off the workweek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the 70s with clear skies.

Highs today will rise into the 90s inland and 80s at the beaches.

It will be a dry day with plenty of sun aside from a very isolated, inland-moving shower this afternoon.

Tuesday will be dry and hot with highs inland in the 90s and 80s at the beaches.

It stays hot through the weekend with increasing humidity and storm chances returning Thursday.

Onshore winds will keep the I-95 corridor to the beaches cooler this week in the 80s/low 90s compared to inland communities which will warm into the middle/upper 90s in the afternoons.

TROPICS:

Low pressure has developed east of Bermuda and could become a brief tropical depression or storm as it moves over the open ocean and away from land. No threat to the US.

The first name is Andrea.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated inland shower. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 72

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 72/95

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. 73/95

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. 72/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with widely scattered afternoon storms. 74/92

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with widely scattered afternoon storms. 71/94

