FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot first week of fall ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday will be warm and breezy with highs near 88, mostly dry skies, and a slight chance of a brief shower in St. Johns or Putnam counties.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Temperatures on Sunday morning are in the 60s and 70s and will rise into the mid-80s to low 90s in the afternoon.

A mainly dry day is expected, but a brief shower can’t be ruled out for St. Johns/Putnam counties.

The Jaguars game will be dry and hot, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s under plenty of sun.

Sunday night will be mild with 60s inland and 70s toward the coast.

Fall begins Monday, and temperatures will be in the upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible on Monday, but it won’t amount to much.

Increasing heat Tuesday-Friday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, several degrees warmer than average.

A cold front will approach the region late in the week/early weekend with a chance of showers and storms.

TROPICS:

Gabrielle is likely to become a hurricane on Sunday, but it will pass east of Bermuda as it makes a sharp turn to the east over the open ocean. No local impacts.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic will bear watching, but it is very far away.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Brief shower possible, but mainly dry. HIGH: 88

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 71

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 71/88

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower. 70/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 71/91

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 71/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/90

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/89

