First Alert Weather: A hot holiday weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a hot Fourth of July holiday weekend and keeping an eye on a few storms.

There are isolated to widely scattered inland evening storms, but it’s otherwise warm and muggy tonight.

For Independence Day, you can expect partly sunny, seasonally hot, and humid with highs in the low 90s.

There will also be a few storms near I-95 shifting more inland through the afternoon/early evening. Most storms will be gone by 9 p.m. except for a few locations west of Highway 301.

Friday and Saturday will be hot with only isolated afternoon storms as temperatures soar well into the 90s, with feel-like temperatures of 103-108.

In the tropics, strong Hurricane Beryl moves along the south coast of Jamaica through Wednesday evening to the Yucatan Peninsula and not far from Cancun Friday. It will then move to the upper Mexico coast or far South Texas late Sunday into Monday.

There will be no local impacts or impacts to any of Florida.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with isolated inland showers & storms… partly sunny with temps. near 90.

THE TROPICS: (1) Hurricane Beryl is near Jamaica, Caymans tonight… Yucatan by Fri. then into the SW Gulf of Mexico with a Sunday/Monday landfall on the upper Mexico coast or far South Texas – no local impacts. (2) A tropical wave is moving into the Eastern Caribbean & has some long-range potential but stays far south of Florida.

TONIGHT: Isolated to widely scattered mainly inland evening showers/storms… partly cloudy. Low: 76

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny with a few inland afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 92

THURSDAY NIGHT: An inland evening shower/storm… partly cloudy. Low: 75

FRIDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 94

SATURDAY: Partly sunny/hot with an isolated inland storm in the afternoon. High: 97

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot with a few afternoon storms. High: 96

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 95

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon & t’storms. High: 93

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. High: 92

