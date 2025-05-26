Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and humid Memorial Day with a few afternoon storms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Early Morning Weather Update: May 26, 2025 Early Morning Weather Update
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mild and muggy this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

  • A few areas of patchy fog are possible this morning.
  • Tracking highs in the lower 90s this afternoon. Feels like temperatures in the mid 90s with the humidity.
  • Dry for the first half of the day through early afternoon.
  • A few showers/storms will likely develop between 3 and 5 pm east of Highway 301 to the beaches.
  • Coverage should be less than yesterday.
  • Highs will stay in the lower to mid 90s inland for much of this week.
  • We will see a few showers/storms each afternoon.
  • Hurricane season starts Sunday, June 1.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon storms. HIGH: 92

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon storms. 70/94

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few afternoon storms. 71/94

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A few afternoon storms. 71/93

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms. 72/90

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A few afternoon storms. 70/88

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. 68/89

