FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and humid Memorial Day with a few afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mild and muggy this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

A few areas of patchy fog are possible this morning.

Tracking highs in the lower 90s this afternoon. Feels like temperatures in the mid 90s with the humidity.

Dry for the first half of the day through early afternoon.

A few showers/storms will likely develop between 3 and 5 pm east of Highway 301 to the beaches.

Coverage should be less than yesterday.

Highs will stay in the lower to mid 90s inland for much of this week.

We will see a few showers/storms each afternoon.

Hurricane season starts Sunday, June 1.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon storms. HIGH: 92

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon storms. 70/94

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few afternoon storms. 71/94

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A few afternoon storms. 71/93

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms. 72/90

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A few afternoon storms. 70/88

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. 68/89

