First Alert Weather: Hot and humid weekend with scattered showers and storms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • A few inland storms will be heavy in spots, ending by sunset with lows in the 70s to low 80s.
  • The weekend will be hot & humid with scattered midday showers & storms that will shift more inland by later in the day.  There may be a few showers near & at the beaches early Sunday.  Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s at the beaches to 90-95 inland.
  • Next week will generally trend drier & hot with hurricane Erin far to the east.  The only impacts will be rough seas & surf with a high risk of rip currents at area beaches.  Afternoon storms start to increase again by Thursday & especially Friday.

Tropics:

  • “Erin” is the first Atlantic hurricane of the season (avg. date is Aug. 11). We are still forecasting a move north, far to the east of Florida. Local impacts will include rough seas & surf & a high rip current risk at area beaches much of next week.
  • No inland impacts and no increase in rainfall. If anything, drier conditions mid-week. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A few inland storms early… clearing later. Low: 78
  • SATURDAY: Hot… partly sunny… scattered midday/afternoon t’storms shifting inland through late afternoon.  High: 94
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: Inland storm early… coastal shower late. Low: 76
  • SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with a few morning showers near the coast then scattered inland afternoon showers & storms. High: 92
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon t’storms mainly inland.  75/93
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon t’storms.  74/93
  • WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.  73/92
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. 74/94
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 75/94

