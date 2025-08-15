First Alert Weather: Hot and humid weekend with scattered showers and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A few inland storms will be heavy in spots, ending by sunset with lows in the 70s to low 80s.

The weekend will be hot & humid with scattered midday showers & storms that will shift more inland by later in the day. There may be a few showers near & at the beaches early Sunday. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s at the beaches to 90-95 inland.

Next week will generally trend drier & hot with hurricane Erin far to the east. The only impacts will be rough seas & surf with a high risk of rip currents at area beaches. Afternoon storms start to increase again by Thursday & especially Friday.

Tropics:

“Erin” is the first Atlantic hurricane of the season (avg. date is Aug. 11). We are still forecasting a move north, far to the east of Florida. Local impacts will include rough seas & surf & a high rip current risk at area beaches much of next week.

No inland impacts and no increase in rainfall. If anything, drier conditions mid-week. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: A few inland storms early… clearing later. Low: 78

SATURDAY: Hot… partly sunny… scattered midday/afternoon t'storms shifting inland through late afternoon. High: 94

SATURDAY NIGHT: Inland storm early… coastal shower late. Low: 76

SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with a few morning showers near the coast then scattered inland afternoon showers & storms. High: 92

MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon t'storms mainly inland. 75/93

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon t'storms. 74/93

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 73/92

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t'storm. 74/94

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 75/94

