FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot, humid with daily storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a quiet morning with mild temperatures.

Sunshine to start the day heats us up into the 90s.

Both sea breezes move inland today providing the focus for afternoon storms.

The main areas to watch will be near I-95 and Hwy 301 this afternoon & evening.

Storms will drift eastward toward I-95/beaches and we may have some rain lingering past sunset.

The weather pattern is pretty stagnant and unchanging going forward.

Each day will have heat and humidity with afternoon and evening storms.

I-95 and the beaches will be in play for storms each day through next week.

TROPICS

NHC has highlighted an area to watch in the Southern Gulf.

Disorganized showers in the NW Caribbean will track into the Southern Gulf.

Chances of tropical development are low, and if it did develop, it would be short-lived.

This is not a concern for Florida or the U.S.

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Afternoon Storms. High: 92

TONIGHT: Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 73

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 73/93

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. 71/94

MONDAY: Same. 72/92

TUESDAY: Again. 73/91

WEDNESDAY: Yep. 72/92

THURSDAY: And Again. 73/91

