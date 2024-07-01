First Alert Weather: Hot, humid with a few storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather team is tracking scattered inland storms this afternoon and into the evening. These storms be heavy where they occur with localized, brief flooding and frequent lightning.

Tuesday through Independence Day on Thursday will be seasonally hot with a few, mostly inland afternoon storms. Highs are expected to be 90 to 95 degrees.

It will be even hotter Friday and into Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s as storms become more isolated.

Powerful hurricane Beryl is cutting west/northwest across the Caribbean but will have no local impacts.

RIGHT NOW: Sunny at the beaches… scattered storms inland west of I-95 with temps. near 90.

THE TROPICS: (1) Powerful hurricane Bertha will continue to move across the Caribbean this week… near Jamaica by Wed… Yucatan by Fri. – no local impacts. (2) A tropical wave over the Eastern Atlantic may gradually develop while moving W/NW … (3) What was tropical storm Chris has dissipated inland over Mexico.

TONIGHT: Scattered mainly inland evening showers/storms… partly cloudy. Low: 75

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 91

TUESDAY NIGHT: An inland evening shower/storm… partly cloudy. Low: 76

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few inland afternoon t’storms. High: 91

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon/evening t’storms, especially inland. High: 95

FRIDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon storms. High: 97

SATURDAY: Partly sunny/hot with isolated afternoon storms. High: 97

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon & t’storms. High: 96

THURSDAY: Partly sunny/hot with a few afternoon showers & storms. High: 95

