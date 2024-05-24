First Alert Weather: Hot Memorial Day weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said it’s going to be a hot holiday weekend.

Hot temperatures are expected on Saturday through Memorial Day with afternoon highs in the 90s inland and upper 80s to around 90 for the beaches.

“Sunburn time will be down to 10-15 minutes between 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.,” Buresh said.

Jazz Fest on Saturday and Sunday will be hot under partly sunny skies so bring plenty of water and sunscreen.

A few thunderstorms will develop late Saturday across Southeast Georgia and a few of these cells may edge into Baker, Nassau, and Duval Counties on Saturday evening as they weaken. Otherwise, it’s going to be a dry weekend.

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with temps. in the 80s @ the beaches, the 90s inland.

TONIGHT: Becoming clear. Low: 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot with a scattered SE Ga. storm by late afternoon. High: 93

SATURDAY NIGHT: An evening storm SE Ga. & extreme NE Fl…. partly cloudy. Low: 71

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 95

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny/hot. High: 95

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. High: 94

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 91

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t’storms. High: 88

FRIDAY: Partly sunny/cooler/less humid. High: 85

