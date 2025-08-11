First Alert Weather: Hot week ahead with Erin in the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking hot weather accompanied by showers and storms this week, along with “Erin” in the tropics.
- A few showers and storms will develop inland through Monday evening, then skies become mostly clear.
- A few afternoon showers and storms will form Tuesday and Wednesday with highs 90-95.
- Hot with only isolated storms Thursday & Friday into the upcoming week. Highs each day will be in the 90s.
Tropics
- Tropical Storm Erin formed this Monday morning. Erin should rather quickly become a hurricane while moving steadily west. Early indications are for a pretty sharp turn north once over the SW Atlantic. If accurate, Erin would then stay east of Florida next week. Things could change, though!
- A couple of disturbances over the North Atlantic have little chance to develop significantly.
- A weak area of low pressure over the Northern Gulf should soon move inland.
- Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
- TONIGHT: Widely scattered inland showers & storms early then becoming mostly clear. Low: 75
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy… a few afternoon showers & storms. High: 92
- TUESDAY NIGHT: A shower or storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 75
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 95
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon t’storm. 74/95
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. 75/96
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. 75/94
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. 76/92
- MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. 75/93
