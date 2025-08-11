First Alert Weather: Hot week ahead with Erin in the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking hot weather accompanied by showers and storms this week, along with “Erin” in the tropics.

A few showers and storms will develop inland through Monday evening, then skies become mostly clear.

A few afternoon showers and storms will form Tuesday and Wednesday with highs 90-95.

Hot with only isolated storms Thursday & Friday into the upcoming week. Highs each day will be in the 90s.

Tropics

Tropical Storm Erin formed this Monday morning. Erin should rather quickly become a hurricane while moving steadily west. Early indications are for a pretty sharp turn north once over the SW Atlantic. If accurate, Erin would then stay east of Florida next week. Things could change, though!

A couple of disturbances over the North Atlantic have little chance to develop significantly.

A weak area of low pressure over the Northern Gulf should soon move inland.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TONIGHT: Widely scattered inland showers & storms early then becoming mostly clear. Low: 75

Partly cloudy… a few afternoon showers & storms. High: 92

Partly cloudy. Low: 75

Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 95

Partly sunny, isolated afternoon t'storm. 74/95

Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t'storm. 75/96

Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t'storm. 75/94

Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t'storm. 76/92

Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t'storm. 75/93

