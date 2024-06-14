First Alert Weather: A hot weekend ahead of us

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking high temperatures.

The weekend will be hot and mostly dry except for an isolated inland shower. The temperature will reach into the 90s Saturday, a little cooler at the beaches.

A little more of an onshore wind will drop temps. Father’s Day to the 80s at the beaches to low 90s inland.

Plenty of sun through the weekend so lots of sunscreen, shade, and water!

No widespread rain anytime soon.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Mostly to partly sunny with temps. in the 80s to low 90s.

THE TROPICS: Low pressure over the W. Atlantic is moving away from the U.S. & is unlikely to develop much more… potential tropical disturbance early to middle part of next week over the Western Gulf. No local impacts but heavy rain for South Texas & Mexico.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 72

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower. High: 94

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 73

FATHER’S DAY: Partly sunny. High: 92… 80s at beaches.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 90

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 88

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. High: 88

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. High: 89

