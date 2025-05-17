FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures largely in the 70s.

Today will be another very hot day with highs in the middle 90s and dry weather.

More clouds today vs. yesterday could limit just how hot we get, but either way, it’ll be toasty.

Similarly warm Sunday with a small chance of an isolated storm reaching southeast Georgia late in the day. NE FL will remain dry.

Hot temperatures continue through Wednesday with highs in the middle 90s.

A cold front Wednesday into Thursday will bring some relief from the heat.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot. HIGH: 96 (Record: 96 - 1995)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, late day SE GA storm. 68/95 (Record: 96 - 1899)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 69/97 (Record: 97 - 1960)

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 70/94 (Record: 99 - 1962)

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered evening shower/storm. 70/93

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. 68/87

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 63/86

