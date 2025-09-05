FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute for Jacksonville.
- Highs today will be in the upper 80s closer to the coast and in the lower 90s well inland.
- Highs in the lower 90s over the weekend with only and isolated shower or storm on Sunday.
- JAGS home opener will be hot in the lower 90s.
- Onshore winds return next week with scattered showers and highs back into the 80s.
TROPICS:
- A tropical wave (91-L) continues to march west today across the Central Atlantic.
- Showers and storms will likely get more organized over the next day or two.
- A tropical depression or storm will likely form over the weekend.
- The Lesser Antilles could see impacts as early as Thursday of next week.
- Too early to tell if there will be any U.S. impacts.
- The next name is Gabrielle.
TODAY: Partly sunny and hot. Humidity not too bad. HIGH: 90
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 70
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. 71/91
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower/storm. 71/91
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 74/87
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Breezy. 71/84
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Breezy. 70/83
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 71/84
