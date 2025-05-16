First Alert Weather: Hot weekend ahead

Local

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a very hot and dry weekend.

There will be plenty of sunshine through the weekend with high temperatures in the 90s – including at the beaches. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

Sunburn times will be near 10 minutes from 10 am-4 pm – be careful!

There is a shot at an evening thunderstorm Sunday in SE Georgia, but it looks like NE Florida stays dry.

It’s dry and hot through the middle of next week before a cool front arrives Wednesday night with a shot at a scattered shower or storm. Cooler temperatures – finally! – happen Thursday & Friday next week.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 67
  • SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & hot.  High: 96
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 68
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot. High: 95
  • MONDAY: Hot… partly sunny.  69/94
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot.  70/94
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot with a scattered evening shower or t’storm. 70/93
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny, not as hot. 68/87
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 63/86

