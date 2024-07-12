First Alert Weather: A hot weekend with a gradual increase in thunderstorms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — first Alert Meteorologist Mike Buresh said the weekend will be hot with highs in the 90s and feel-like temperatures of 102-107.

Much of Saturday will be dry but widely scattered afternoon & evening showers and thunderstorms will develop but with only 20-30% coverage.

Afternoon storms Sunday/Sunday evening will increase to about 60% of the area.

Afternoon storms will increase even further for much of next week.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with temps. in the 90s.

THE TROPICS: A weak disturbance is moving into the Carolina’s & Virginia with heavy rain – no further development & no local impacts.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 75

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with widely scattered late day showers, t’storm. High: 94

SATURDAY NIGHT: Isolated shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 76

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon afternoon t’storms. High: 95

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 93

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 94

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 93

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 92

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. High: 92

