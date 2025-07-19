Local

First Alert Weather: Hottest temps of the year before wet days return

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Forecast: Saturday, July 19 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Yep, it’s hot. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area until 6 PM.
  • Even into this evening, feels like temps will stay in the 90s through around 8-9 PM
  • Tomorrow’s just like today - sunny & very hot
  • There may be an isolated shower in NE FL, but most spots will be bone dry
  • Monday brings a better chance for afternoon storms
  • But temps stay between 95-100 on Monday afternoon
  • The faucet really turns back on Tue-Thu of next week
  • With scattered showers & storms, temps won’t be quite as hot
  • It will still be very humid each day to go with the threat for storms
  • We may see another drying trend into next weekend with high pressure building back

TROPICS

  • The National Hurricane Center has highlighted a tropical wave in the Atlantic
  • This thing is in the middle of nowhere, halfway between Africa and South America
  • This thing may try to develop over the next day or two
  • If it does, it will be short-lived - there’s shear & dry air closer to the Caribbean & West Atlantic
  • Next named storm is “Dexter”

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Take a look at the First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Humid & Warm. Low: 75
  • TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Very Hot. High: 98
  • MON: Partly Cloudy & Hot, A Few Storms. 77/97
  • TUE: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/93
  • WED: Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/93
  • THU: Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/92
  • FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/91
  • SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93

Listen

