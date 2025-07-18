Local

First Alert Weather: Hottest weekend of the summer so far

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first heat advisory of the year was issued Friday, lasting until 6 P.M., and more are expected this weekend.

First Alert Weather Forecast:

  • Friday will see isolated evening showers and storms mainly inland. The rest of the night will be mostly clear and muggy.
  • Saturday-Sunday will be the hottest weekend of the summer so far. Highs will top out 95-100 with feel-like temps. 104-110.
  • Sunburn times will dip to 10 minutes or less from 10 am-4 pm. Sunscreen, shade & lots of water.
  • Only isolated storms will develop in the afternoon with most areas staying dry.
  • The middle and end of next week will see a return to daily afternoon storms and temperatures not *as* hot.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

Tropics

Temperatures are cookin’ but the tropics are not. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

  • TONIGHT: Scattered inland storms early then clearing. Low: 77
  • SATURDAY Partly sunny with widely scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 96
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: A storm early… mostly clear. Low: 75
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot with an isolated afternoon storm. High: 98
  • MONDAY: Hot.. partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/t’storm. 77/97
  • TUESDAY: Hot… partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/93
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms 75/93
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 74/92
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/91

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!