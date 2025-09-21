First Alert Weather: Hurricane Gabrielle forms in the Atlantic Ocean

Gabrielle is now a hurricane, as of the Sunday 5 p.m. advisory.

It’s the second hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

The First Alert Weather Team said Hurricane Gabrielle will stay far from the U.S.

Hurricane Gabrielle is expected to stay east of Bermuda, NOAA said.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️