First Alert Weather: Hurricane Gabrielle strengthens to a Category 4 storm

Hurricane Gabrielle is now a major Category 4 hurricane as of Monday’s 5 p.m. advisory.

It’s the second hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, and the second one to become a major hurricane.

The First Alert Weather Team said Hurricane Gabrielle will stay far from the U.S.

It will pass east of Bermuda as it makes a sharp turn to the east over the open ocean, First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said.

Bedenbaugh said no local impacts are expected from Gabrielle.

Elsewhere, the First Alert Weather Team is monitoring two tropical waves in the Central Atlantic, but they are very far away at this time.

