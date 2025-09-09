First Alert Weather: Improving weather conditions on the way!

Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia have experienced a wide range in weather conditions Tuesday, from sun and mild temperatures in Waycross, Ga., to clouds, rain and wind in NE Fl. from I-95 to the beaches. Some parts of Duval, St. Johns, Clay, and Putnam County have had 2-5” of rain since Sunday.
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the Tuesday evening forecast and beyond:
- The “local Nor’easter” will slowly wind down through Wednesday. A few more rain bands may develop through Tuesday evening near and south of Jacksonville, then mostly cloudy overnight with some lingering drizzle or a brief shower. SE Ga. and N. Central Fl. west and north of Jax will have a nice night with lows in the 60s under fair skies.
- Wednesday will be drier with more sun as highs reach into the 80s with only an isolated shower for southern parts of the area.
- Thursday and Friday will be nice with sun and highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s.
Tropics
No areas of immediate concern – the climatological peak of the hurricane season is tomorrow! – Sept. 10. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
- TONIGHT: Clouds with drizzle and scattered showers in NE Florida. Fair and mild north and west of Jax. Low: 70
- WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers near/south of I-10.. High: 83
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 66
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. High: 87
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 64/86
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated brief shower. 67/85
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated, brief shower. 68/84
- MONDAY: Partly sunny. 65/87
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/89
