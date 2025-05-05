First Alert Weather: Increasing chances of rain

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking better chances of rain as we go through the week.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Nice tonight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
- A warm & dry Tuesday with highs well into the 80s.
- A few afternoon locally heavy showers & storms will develop Wed. & again Thursday with higher humidity.
- A nearby front combined with upper-level weather disturbances will continue a wetter – much needed rainfall! – pattern through Friday into the upcoming weekend.
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 61
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 87
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers & storms. 66/88
- FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t’storms. 66/82
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & storms. 66/81
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & t’storms. 65/80
- MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/t’storm. 65/82
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️