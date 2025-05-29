FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Increasing coverage of afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mild and muggy this morning with temperatures in the 70s.

Tracking highs in the lower to mid 90s this afternoon. Feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s to near 100 with the humidity.

Today will be the 18th 90 degree day in Jacksonville for the month of May. That will break a May monthly record for number of 90 degree days.

Dry for the first half of the day.

Scattered showers/storms will likely develop between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The greatest coverage will once again be either side of I-95 to the coast.

Scattered coverage of showers/storms tomorrow ahead of an approaching cool front.

The weekend is looking mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Hurricane season starts Sunday, June 1.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 93

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 72

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms. 72/90

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 70/88

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/89

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 66/89

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 68/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. 69/92

