First Alert Weather: Increasing thunderstorms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Heavy afternoon thunderstorms expected Wednesday First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking a summer-time storm pattern.
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking increasing thunderstorms along with continuing heat and humidity.

Notes from the meteorologist:

  • Though locally heavy, there are only widely scattered storms into this evening with a slow drift to the east/northeast.
  • Storm coverage looks more widespread Wednesday afternoon with some heavy downpours.
  • The higher coverage of rain will continue into Thursday before becoming a little more widely scattered Friday into Saturday.
  • The heat & humidity will continue, of course, only broken by the occasional showers & storms. Highs will generally reach the 90s with lows in the 70s.

TROPICS

Quiet Atlantic Basin at the moment. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

  • TONIGHT: Widely scattered showers & storms early otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 74
  • WEDNESDAY Partly sunny with afternoon t’storms. High: 91
  • WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening scattered storms then partly cloudy. Low: 74
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t’storm. High: 94
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon shower/t’storm. 73/93
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/93
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms 73/92
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon shower & storm. 73/94
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/93

