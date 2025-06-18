First Alert Weather: Inland evening storms with more coming Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the First Alert Weather forecast:

A few heavy mainly inland storms into early this evening before storms increase on Thursday

A few inland storms into this evening will be locally heavy. The east coast & west coast sea breeze may meet west of Jacksonville this evening near Highway 301, which will cause an uptick in thunderstorms that may last past sunset.

Afternoon storms will become more widespread & include the beaches Thursday & Friday as high temps. still reach the low 90s.

The tropics remain quiet across the Atlantic Basin, but hurricane “Erick” in the far East Pacific will impact the west coast of Mexico including Acapulco Thursday.

TROPICS: No areas of concern on the Atlantic side. Erick has become a hurricane on the Pacific side & will impact Acapulco Thursday. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TONIGHT: A few inland evening storms then clearing. Low: 75

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon t'storms. High: 95

THURSDAY NIGHT: An evening storm then partly cloudy. Low: 75

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t'storms. High: 95

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t'storms. 74/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated morning shower then an inland afternoon storm. 73/93

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, an inland afternoon t'storm. 73/91

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers, inland afternoon t'storm. 72/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/92

