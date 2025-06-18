First Alert Weather: Inland evening storms with more coming Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A few heavy mainly inland storms into early this evening before storms increase on Thursday
- A few inland storms into this evening will be locally heavy. The east coast & west coast sea breeze may meet west of Jacksonville this evening near Highway 301, which will cause an uptick in thunderstorms that may last past sunset.
- Afternoon storms will become more widespread & include the beaches Thursday & Friday as high temps. still reach the low 90s.
- The tropics remain quiet across the Atlantic Basin, but hurricane “Erick” in the far East Pacific will impact the west coast of Mexico including Acapulco Thursday.
TROPICS: No areas of concern on the Atlantic side. Erick has become a hurricane on the Pacific side & will impact Acapulco Thursday. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
- TONIGHT: A few inland evening storms then clearing. Low: 75
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon t’storms. High: 95
- THURSDAY NIGHT: An evening storm then partly cloudy. Low: 75
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 95
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storms. 74/93
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated morning shower then an inland afternoon storm. 73/93
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, an inland afternoon t’storm. 73/91
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers, inland afternoon t’storm. 72/92
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/92
