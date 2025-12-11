First Alert Weather: Inland light freeze tonight, Tracking a mild weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute today.
- Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning.
- Highs in the lower to mid 60s this afternoon.
- NW winds at 10-15 mph this afternoon.
- Back to the upper 50s to lower 60s today for highs.
- Upper 50s for SE Georgia / lower 60s for NE Florida
- Dry the rest of the work week and into the weekend.
- Strong cold front arrives Sunday PM and cools us down quite a bit by Monday AM and through the day.
TODAY: Sunny. HIGH: 62
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Inland light freeze/frost LOW: 35
FRIDAY: Sunny. 35/66
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 44/71
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 49/71
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and much cooler. 37/54
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 37/63
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 45/69
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️