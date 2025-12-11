First Alert Weather: Inland light freeze tonight, Tracking a mild weekend

Local

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute today.

  • Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning.
  • Highs in the lower to mid 60s this afternoon.
  • NW winds at 10-15 mph this afternoon.
  • Back to the upper 50s to lower 60s today for highs.
    • Upper 50s for SE Georgia / lower 60s for NE Florida
  • Dry the rest of the work week and into the weekend.
  • Strong cold front arrives Sunday PM and cools us down quite a bit by Monday AM and through the day.

TODAY: Sunny. HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Inland light freeze/frost LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Sunny. 35/66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 44/71

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 49/71

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and much cooler. 37/54

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 37/63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 45/69

