FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Isolated afternoon inland storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.

Mild and muggy in the 70s this morning.

Highs today in the lower to mid 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 degrees along the coast.

Isolated afternoon storms developing between 2-4 p.m. inland either side of I-95 to Highway 301.

Afternoon highs continue in the mid 90s through at least Friday.

A lot of dry times over the weekend with only and isolated inland shower/storm.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 94 (Feels like 100-102)

TONIGHT: A shower/storm inland early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 75

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland storm. 75/95

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/95

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated storms. 74/93

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated storms. 73/93

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and inland storm. 73/91

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and inland storm. 72/92

