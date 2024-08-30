First Alert Weather: Isolated weekend showers before wetter days return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s partly to mostly sunny and hot out there this afternoon. Isolated showers are streaming onshore from the ocean once again

The heaviest/most widespread rain will be well to the south and west of Jax this evening.

Friday Night Football looks dry for most – again, there may be an isolated shower mainly far inland.

This weather pattern stays put through Sunday.

Labor Day itself brings a slightly better chance for rain/storms but there will still be dry times.

Onshore winds increase mid-week next week, and the days look wetter through at least Friday.

Temperatures will go down slightly.

In the tropics, activity is picking up. Disorganized low pressure in the Northwest Gulf of Mexico probably won’t develop.

This will bring the potential for flooding rain to portions of TX/Louisiana over the next few days.

A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is headed to the Caribbean.

The long-term life of this system is still very uncertain.

Computer models range from pulling the system east of Florida, to moving it into Central America.

There’s another tropical wave that has just moved off Africa, behind the one just mentioned.

The First Alert Weather Team will have to watch that one long-term as well.

Stay tuned for the next several days. The next named storm is Francine.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower Inland, Partly Cloudy. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. High: 90

SUN: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 74/92

LABOR DAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers & Storms. 73/92

TUE: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & A Few Storms. 74/90

WED: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. 75/89THU: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. 75/88

FRI: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. 74/86

