First Alert Weather: It’s open-up-the-windows time in the Jacksonville area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will see a couple more nice, cool nights with inland lows in the 50s and in the 60s at the beaches.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • Days will turn warmer with highs Thursday in the mid-80s and Friday in the upper 80s under partly sunny skies.
  • An approaching front will make for a very warm Saturday with highs near 90 degrees. A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop toward evening, especially across Southeast Georgia and near the Florida-Georgia border.
  • Winds will turn out of the northeast behind the front for Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures and a few showers with highs only in the 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 59

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 61

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a widely scattered late day/evening shower/storm, especially near/north of I-10. 65/88

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with a few showers. 64/80

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. 60/80

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/81

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & mild. 56/81

