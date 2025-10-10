First Alert Weather: Local nor’easter: Scattered showers, gusty winds and tidal flooding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking scattered gusty showers closer to the coast this morning.

Local nor’easter conditions continue today. Gusts are already 40+ along the coast this morning.

Scattered showers, especially along the coast this morning and through the day.



Winds out of the northeast again today.



NE 15-25 mph. Gusts of 40+ mph today





Saturday: N 10-20 mph. Gusts: 25+ mph



Higher tidal levels today through the weekend will likely lead to widespread “moderate” levels of flooding along the coast/intracoastal/St. Johns River and its tributaries at times of high tide.



Flooding of 2-3 feet above normally dry ground where it occurs at times of high tide.





High tide along the coast today is between 11 am and 12 pm.

We generally dry up into Saturday with only an isolated shower. It will still be a bit breezy and mostly cloudy.

JAGS game on Sunday looks very nice in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, mostly sunny with lower humidity.

Mostly sunny and dry for the first half of next week.

TROPICS:

(1) Tropical storm Jerry is moving north of the Northern Leeward Islands this morning. Expected to become a hurricane over the weekend as it stays well east of the U.S.

(2) Low pressure will develop east/northeast of Jax by Saturday & may try to take on some subtropical characteristics while moving offshore of the eastern seaboard through the weekend.

(3) Subtropical Storm Karen formed yesterday in the Northern Atlantic and poses no threat to the U.S.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TODAY: Cloudy and windy, scattered showers. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy & breezy, a few showers. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated coastal shower, then dry and breezy. 65/75

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. 57/80

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 58/83

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/83

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 62/84

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️