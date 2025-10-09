First Alert Weather: Local nor’easter: Wind, showers, high surf and tidal flooding begin today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A few early morning showers, especially south of Jacksonville.
- Local nor’easter conditions return today and linger into the weekend.
- Scattered showers, especially along the coast, today/Fri./Sat AM
- Winds will arrive by 7 AM for Brunswick and ~9 AM for Jacksonville
- NE 10-20 mph. Gusts of 30+ mph today
- Friday: NE 15-25 mph. Gusts: 40+ mph
- Higher tidal levels today through the weekend will likely lead to widespread “moderate” levels of flooding along the coast/intracoastal/St. Johns River and its tributaries.
- Flooding of 2-3 feet above normally dry ground where it occurs at times of high tide.
- We generally dry up into Saturday with only an isolated shower. It will still be a bit breezy and mostly cloudy.
- JAGS game on Sunday looks very nice in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, mostly sunny with lower humidity.
- Mostly sunny and dry for the first half of next week.
TROPICS:
- (1) Tropical storm Jerry is over the Central Atlantic & will be just north/northeast of the Caribbean islands by early Fri. while veering more northward. Jerry stays far to the east of the U.S.
- (2) Low pressure will develop east/northeast of Jax by Friday & may try to take on some subtropical characteristics while moving offshore of the eastern seaboard through the weekend.
- Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy and turning breezy, scattered showers. HIGH: 81 (70s in the afternoon)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy & breezy, a few showers. LOW: 69
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 69/75
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated coastal shower, then dry and breezy. 65/79
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. 57/80
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/83
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/85
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/86
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️