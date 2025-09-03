FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mainly dry with building heat into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute for Jacksonville.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s.

A few neighborhoods west of Highway 301 may make a run at 90 degrees.

A brief shower coming off the Atlantic is possible along the coast to about I-95.

We are near or just above 90 degrees inland over the rest of the week and into the weekend.

TROPICS:

No active storms.

A tropical wave is southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands off the West Coast of Africa and could develop in the long-range over the open ocean.

The next name is Gabrielle.

TODAY: Partly sunny with a brief shower closer to the coast in NE Florida. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 71

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 71/89

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. 70/90

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. 71/94

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower/storm. 71/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 74/91

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 74/87

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️