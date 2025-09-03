FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mainly dry with building heat into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute for Jacksonville.
- Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s.
- A few neighborhoods west of Highway 301 may make a run at 90 degrees.
- A brief shower coming off the Atlantic is possible along the coast to about I-95.
- We are near or just above 90 degrees inland over the rest of the week and into the weekend.
TROPICS:
- No active storms.
- A tropical wave is southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands off the West Coast of Africa and could develop in the long-range over the open ocean.
- The next name is Gabrielle.
TODAY: Partly sunny with a brief shower closer to the coast in NE Florida. HIGH: 87
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 71
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 71/89
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. 70/90
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. 71/94
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower/storm. 71/94
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 74/91
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 74/87
